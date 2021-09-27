Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks to the media at the party headquarters in Berlin after the German election. Photo: Bloomberg Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks to the media at the party headquarters in Berlin after the German election. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Voters have spoken’: Olaf Scholz pushes to form new German government after close election

  • Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats called for Angela Merkel’s Union bloc to go into opposition after its worst-ever national election result
  • But Armin Laschet, the CDU-CSU candidate, is also staking a claim to lead the government through a coalition

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:09pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks to the media at the party headquarters in Berlin after the German election. Photo: Bloomberg
