Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks to the media at the party headquarters in Berlin after the German election. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Voters have spoken’: Olaf Scholz pushes to form new German government after close election
- Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats called for Angela Merkel’s Union bloc to go into opposition after its worst-ever national election result
- But Armin Laschet, the CDU-CSU candidate, is also staking a claim to lead the government through a coalition
Topic | Germany
Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks to the media at the party headquarters in Berlin after the German election. Photo: Bloomberg