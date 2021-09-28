This image from a video shows an egg being thrown towards French President Emmanuel Macron while he walks through a restaurant trade fair in Lyon. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron hit by egg thrown during food trade fair
- A protester was heard shouting ‘Vive la revolution’ (long live the revolution) after Macron was pelted with the egg in the French city of Lyon
- In June, the president was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France
Topic | France
