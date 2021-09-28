An “out of use” sign is seen at a fuel pump at a petrol station in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE An “out of use” sign is seen at a fuel pump at a petrol station in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

  • Military tanker drivers would be deployed if needed, the government said, as queues formed and tempers frayed at petrol stations
  • Issues with fuel delivery arose from a shortage of lorry drivers due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many foreign truckers leave Britain

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:15am, 28 Sep, 2021

