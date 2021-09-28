Revellers at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival. File photo: AFP Revellers at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival. File photo: AFP
Drugs
World /  Europe

High levels of drugs found in Glastonbury music festival river

  • Researchers discovered high levels of MDMA and cocaine in local river after 2019 festival
  • Experts are now urging greenfield festival revellers to use the official toilets

Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:59am, 28 Sep, 2021

