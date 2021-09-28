Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Reuters Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Reuters
Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Reuters
Germany
World /  Europe

Who is Olaf Scholz, Germany’s most likely next chancellor after Angela Merkel?

  • Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats came first in Sunday’s election
  • Chancellor Angela Merkel did not seek a fifth term

Topic |   Germany
Agencies

Updated: 3:36pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Reuters Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Reuters
Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE