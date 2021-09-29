A court sketch shows Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, flanked by a policeman during the trial at the Palais de Justice of Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Survivors of 2015 Paris attacks relive horror in trial testimony
- The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists in locations in Paris left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured
- One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault are to take the stand
Topic | France
