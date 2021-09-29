Smoke billows from a block of flats after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden on Tuesday. Photo: TT via AP Smoke billows from a block of flats after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden on Tuesday. Photo: TT via AP
Police suspect foul play after explosion at block of flats in Sweden

  • Up to 20 people were injured in the explosion which took place just before 5am local time in the Annedal district in central Gothenburg
  • A police spokesman said the cause of the explosion was not yet known, but that investigators think foul play might have been involved

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:14am, 29 Sep, 2021

