Smoke billows from a block of flats after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden on Tuesday. Photo: TT via AP
Police suspect foul play after explosion at block of flats in Sweden
- Up to 20 people were injured in the explosion which took place just before 5am local time in the Annedal district in central Gothenburg
- A police spokesman said the cause of the explosion was not yet known, but that investigators think foul play might have been involved
Topic | Sweden
