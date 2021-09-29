Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain’s volcanic island of La Palma declared disaster area with lava nearing coast
- The volcano in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range in the south of the island off the west coast of Africa erupted on September 19 for the first time in 50 years
- So far, nearly 600 buildings have been burned and flattened by the blazing hot mass
Topic | Spain
Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters