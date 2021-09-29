Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain
World /  Europe

Spain’s volcanic island of La Palma declared disaster area with lava nearing coast

  • The volcano in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range in the south of the island off the west coast of Africa erupted on September 19 for the first time in 50 years
  • So far, nearly 600 buildings have been burned and flattened by the blazing hot mass

Topic |   Spain
dpa
dpa

Updated: 5:26am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Lava flows and smoke rises after a volcanic eruption in the Port of Tazacorte on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE