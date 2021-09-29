Prince Charles talks to James Bond star Daniel Craig ahead of the world premiere of No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s royals join cast of new James Bond film for glitzy London premiere
- No Time to Die, the 25th in the long-running series and Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020
- Health workers and members of Britain’s armed forces were among those invited to the premiere in thanks for their work during the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Britain
