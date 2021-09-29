French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

France moves to shut mosques in move against ‘radical’ Muslim groups, minister announces

  • Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said a third of the 89 places of worship ‘suspected of being radical’ had been checked since November 2020
  • The authorities would also request the dissolution of the Islamist publishers Nawa and the Black African Defence League (LDNA), Darmanin said

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:01am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE