French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin at the French National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
France moves to shut mosques in move against ‘radical’ Muslim groups, minister announces
- Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said a third of the 89 places of worship ‘suspected of being radical’ had been checked since November 2020
- The authorities would also request the dissolution of the Islamist publishers Nawa and the Black African Defence League (LDNA), Darmanin said
