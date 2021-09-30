Sarah Everard, who was abducted and killed while walking home in London. A policeman put handcuffs on her in a false arrest before her murder, a court heard. Photo: AFP
Sarah Everard: British court hears policeman Wayne Couzens made false coronavirus arrest before murder
- The former London Metropolitan Police officer admitted to kidnapping, raping and murdering Everard in March, and is in court for sentencing
- A prosecutor said he accused her of breaking Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, handcuffing her before later strangling her with his police belt
Topic | Britain
Sarah Everard, who was abducted and killed while walking home in London. A policeman put handcuffs on her in a false arrest before her murder, a court heard. Photo: AFP