Sarah Everard, who was abducted and killed while walking home in London. A policeman put handcuffs on her in a false arrest before her murder, a court heard. Photo: AFP
Sarah Everard: British court hears policeman Wayne Couzens made false coronavirus arrest before murder

  • The former London Metropolitan Police officer admitted to kidnapping, raping and murdering Everard in March, and is in court for sentencing
  • A prosecutor said he accused her of breaking Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, handcuffing her before later strangling her with his police belt

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:15am, 30 Sep, 2021

