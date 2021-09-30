Attendees wave flags with the Beijing 2022 logo at a ceremony in Beijing on September 17. Photo: Reuters
No overseas fans at Beijing Olympics as organisers unveil coronavirus rules
- Non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers for the 2022 Winter Games will face a 21-day quarantine, according to restrictions announced by the IOC
- While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organisers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the recent Tokyo Olympics
