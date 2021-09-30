Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted on September 30, 2021 of illegal campaign financing in the second trial of the so-called Bygmalion case. Photo: AFP Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted on September 30, 2021 of illegal campaign financing in the second trial of the so-called Bygmalion case. Photo: AFP
Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, found guilty of illegal campaign financing

  • The verdict comes six months after he was found guilty of corruption in a separate trial and sentenced to a year in prison
  • He spent nearly twice the legal limit on his 2012 campaign to try fend off the ultimately victorious Socialist candidate, Francois Holland

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:43pm, 30 Sep, 2021

