A British police officer who falsely arrested Sarah Everard for breaking coronavirus restrictions, then kidnapped, raped and murdered her, has been jailed for life with no parole. Photo: AFP
Sarah Everard murder: ex-British police officer Wayne Couzens sentenced to whole life order
- The former officer had pleaded guilty to murdering, raping and kidnapping the 33-year-old London woman while she was walking home in March
- The case shocked the country and sparked protests over male violence towards women
Britain
