A judicial officer looks at his watch before a trial against the accused 96-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, in a courtroom in Germany. The defendant fled her home hours before she was due in court, but was later detained. Photo: Reuters
Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, caught after fleeing her trial hours before its start
- Judge had issued arrest warrant for Irmgard Furchner, a secretary at Stutthof concentration camp accused of involvement in World War II mass murder
- She is latest among people aged 90-99 to be charged with Holocaust crimes, with time running out for justice to be served
