The nine assault victims were students at the University of Sheffield. Photo: Shutterstock The nine assault victims were students at the University of Sheffield. Photo: Shutterstock
The nine assault victims were students at the University of Sheffield. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  Europe

Chinese students attacked in Sheffield UK: police charge woman, arrest another

  • Nine female Chinese students from the University of Sheffield suffered bloody injuries when they were struck on the head
  • Police charge former student with assault, detain second woman for questioning, after string of attacks last month

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 6:38pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The nine assault victims were students at the University of Sheffield. Photo: Shutterstock The nine assault victims were students at the University of Sheffield. Photo: Shutterstock
The nine assault victims were students at the University of Sheffield. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE