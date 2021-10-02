A staff member holds Banksy’s Girl and Balloon (two parts) during a pre-auction press viewing at Christie’s in London on Friday. Photo: AP
Rare edition of Banksy’s Girl With Balloon up for auction for first time
- The two-part version of the UK street artist’s signature work is expected to fetch up to US$4.75 million when it goes under the hammer in London
- Unlike other iterations of the painting, the diptych depicts the little girl and her heart-shaped balloon in separate frames
Topic | Auctions
