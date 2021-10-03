The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande de Arriba, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Stay-home order lifted for residents near Spain’s La Palma volcano eruption
- Authorities advised people to continue to avoid spending a ‘prolonged amount of time’ outside and said vulnerable groups should remain indoors
- The Cumbre Vieja volcano began its fiery eruption on September 19 and has destroyed more than 800 buildings
Topic | Spain
