Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Manchester, UK on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson tells UK haulage industry not to rely on foreign drivers
- Speaking on the eve of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Johnson said he wanted to end the UK‘s reliance on low-wage foreign workers
- Johnson’s comments came after the government announced it was extending 5,000 temporary visas being offered to foreign truck drivers
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Manchester, UK on Saturday. Photo: Reuters