A view of Mercury captured on Friday by the joint European-Japanese BepiColombo mission. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP
European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo captures images of Mercury
- The images were obtained almost three years after the unmanned mission vessel was launched aboard an Ariane 5 Rocket
- The BepiColombo mission will study all aspects of this mysterious inner planet from its core to surface processes, magnetic field and exosphere
