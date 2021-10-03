Bernard Tapie pictured in 2013 while chairman of Olympique de Marseille football club. Photo: AFP Bernard Tapie pictured in 2013 while chairman of Olympique de Marseille football club. Photo: AFP
Scandal-hit French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

  • The long-time Olympique de Marseille FC chairman rose from modest beginnings to become one of France’s most successful and high-profile businessmen
  • His death on Sunday from stomach cancer prompted an outpouring of condolences from politicians across France’s political spectrum

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Paris

Updated: 7:37pm, 3 Oct, 2021

