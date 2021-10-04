Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash near Milan, Italy on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Eight reported dead after small plane crashes into building near Milan
- Italian news reports said there were eight people aboard the flight, including a boy
- Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan
