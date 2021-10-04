Jean-Marc Sauvé, chairman of the independent commission of inquiry into the sexual abuse of minors committed within the Catholic Church in France. Photo: AFP
French church employed 3,000 child abusers over 70 years, commission finds
- Commission president Jean-Marc Sauvé said two-thirds of the abusers are diocesan priests
- Sauvé said 22 cases have been forwarded to prosecutors for alleged crimes that can still be pursued. More than 40 cases are too old to be prosecuted
Topic | France
