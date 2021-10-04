King Abdullah of Jordan. Photo: UN Web TV via AP
Pandora Papers investigation exposes offshore assets of heads of state and government
- World leaders, including the king of Jordan and former UK prime minister Tony Blair, face allegations ranging from corruption to money laundering
- As well as politicians, public figures exposed include Colombian singer Shakira, German model Claudia Schiffer and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar
