Metropolitan police officers in London. An officer has been charged with rape days after Wayne Couzens, an officer in the same command, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: AP
London police officer from diplomatic unit charged with rape
- David Carrick, aged 46, was charged by police in Hertfordshire, where he was off-duty at the time
- The charge comes days after Wayne Couzens, an officer in the same command, was handed a life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard
Topic | Britain
Metropolitan police officers in London. An officer has been charged with rape days after Wayne Couzens, an officer in the same command, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: AP