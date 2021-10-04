The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava, ash and smoke on the Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Spain’s PM vows to rebuild La Palma as volcano eruption gathers force
- Local media reported the north side of the volcano had collapsed late on Sunday, causing a faster flow of lava
- PM Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit
