The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava, ash and smoke on the Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday. Photo: AFP The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava, ash and smoke on the Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Spain’s PM vows to rebuild La Palma as volcano eruption gathers force

  • Local media reported the north side of the volcano had collapsed late on Sunday, causing a faster flow of lava
  • PM Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:03am, 4 Oct, 2021

