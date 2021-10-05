A statue of the Virgin Mary holding a child in her arms is pictured inside the Saint-Martin church in Vertou near Nantes, France. Photo: Reuters A statue of the Virgin Mary holding a child in her arms is pictured inside the Saint-Martin church in Vertou near Nantes, France. Photo: Reuters
216,000 children abused by French Catholic clergy from 1950-2020, inquiry finds

  • The two-and-a-half year investigation was prompted by outrage over abuse claims and prosecutions against church officials worldwide
  • When claims against lay members of the church in France such as teachers at Catholic schools are included, the number of child abuse victims climbs to 330,000

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Paris

Updated: 7:06pm, 5 Oct, 2021

