A statue of the Virgin Mary holding a child in her arms is pictured inside the Saint-Martin church in Vertou near Nantes, France. Photo: Reuters
216,000 children abused by French Catholic clergy from 1950-2020, inquiry finds
- The two-and-a-half year investigation was prompted by outrage over abuse claims and prosecutions against church officials worldwide
- When claims against lay members of the church in France such as teachers at Catholic schools are included, the number of child abuse victims climbs to 330,000
Topic | France
