Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu reacts after his speech during the no-confidence vote procedure in Bucharest on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu reacts after his speech during the no-confidence vote procedure in Bucharest on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Romania government collapses, plunging country into political crisis

  • Prime Minister Florin Citu was ousted by a no-confidence vote after another party withdrew from his coalition, complaining of his ‘dictatorial attitude’
  • Romania has been hit hard by a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and is also experiencing an energy crisis

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:32am, 6 Oct, 2021

