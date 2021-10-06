Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pope expresses ‘shame’ for Catholic Church’s inability to deal with French child sex abuse victims
- The pontiff urged the clergy to keep working to ensure such situations ‘are not repeated’.
- A report on Tuesday revealed that French Catholic clergy sexually abused around 216,000 minors over seven decades since 1950
