British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brushing off multiple crises, Boris Johnson vows to reshape Britain
- Addressing the Conservative Party conference, the prime minister pledged to ‘level up’ the UK to tackle regional inequality
- He also called on businesses to do more to lift wages and attract more workers
