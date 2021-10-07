Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and members of his inner circle were implicated in a sprawling corruption investigation that threatens to open a new chapter of political turbulence in the Alpine nation. Offices at Kurz’s Chancellery and several other locations were raided on Wednesday. The 35-year-old leader of Austria’s conservative People’s Party and others are under investigation for their alleged role in funnelling federal funds to a newspaper publisher to orchestrate his rise in government, according a 106-page legal document seen by Bloomberg, which summarises the investigation and was filed with a criminal court in Vienna. Kurz rejected the allegations, and said they were falsely constructed by taking text messages out of context. Austria’s Sebastian Kurz back in power as world’s youngest leader It’s the second investigation to involve Kurz within the last year. Last month, a judge questioned the chancellor about the veracity of statements he provided to parliamentary investigators looking into the collapse of his previous government. During five hours of questioning, Kurz said that any allegations of perjury were baseless. Prosecutors are now probing messages shared between Kurz, his chief strategist and media advisers. The communications occurred from 2016, when Kurz was Austria’s foreign minister, and allegedly detail how polling data and stories were strategically placed in newspapers to facilitate his rise to power. Austria’s opposition parties called for an extraordinary parliamentary session in response to the prosecutor’s investigation while warning Kurz’s party not to interfere with the judiciary. “Nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Joerg Leichtfried, a senior Social Democrat in parliament. In their court filing, prosecutors said evidence suggested Kurz knowingly collaborated in efforts to plant political advertising camouflaged as poll data. “Sebastian Kurz is the central figure: all criminal actions are primarily done to further his interests,” read the document. Tired of sniggers, Austrian village tweaks its name to Fugging The media outlet in question has been widely identified in Austrian media as the Oesterreich tabloid. The group that runs Oesterreich put out a statement denying anything untoward in the commissioning or publication of its surveys. Since rising to power as Europe’s youngest head of government in 2017, Kurz’s administrations have been dogged by a string of controversies. His first government with the country’s far-right populists disintegrated in 2019 after a lurid video shot on the Spanish island of Ibiza showed his coalition partner offering government contracts to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch’s niece. Subsequent parliamentary probes zeroed in on job postings and political favours. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse