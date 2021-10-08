A British Airways plane takes off from Heathrow Airport in May. Photo: Reuters
UK eases coronavirus travel rules for countries including India and Thailand
- Tough quarantine requirements for 47 destinations will be scrapped on Monday, and restrictions for arrivals from some countries will be relaxed
- Britain’s tourism industry has essentially lost two full summers after rules imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 deterred many people from going abroad
