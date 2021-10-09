The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  Europe

Nearly 140 countries reach historic deal on global minimum corporate tax

  • The agreement will bring sweeping changes to how big multinational companies are taxed and deter them from stashing profits in offshore havens
  • Under Friday’s deal, countries would enact a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent on the biggest, internationally active firms

Topic |   Global minimum tax
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:27am, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE