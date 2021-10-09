The tax reform deal was announced by the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to the agreement. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly 140 countries reach historic deal on global minimum corporate tax
- The agreement will bring sweeping changes to how big multinational companies are taxed and deter them from stashing profits in offshore havens
- Under Friday’s deal, countries would enact a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent on the biggest, internationally active firms
Topic | Global minimum tax
