Visitors queue up during an open day at the Tesla construction site in Gruenheide, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk hosts bash at Tesla’s factory in Germany
- Thousands of visitors flocked to the new factory on the outskirts of the German capital as CEO Musk hosted the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg fun party
- He hopes in coming weeks to get the green light to start production at the site, which at its peak will produce 500,000 e-vehicles a year
Topic | Tesla
