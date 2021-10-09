People attend a vigil for slain schoolteacher Sabina Nessa at Eastbourne Pier in Eastbourne, England, on October 5. Photo: PA via AP
Britain plans ‘walk me home’ phone tracker to protect lone women amid outrage over killings
- Once a woman activated the app on her phone, it would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time
- The service, proposed by phone company BT, could be rolled out by Christmas
