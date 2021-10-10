Environmental campaigners take part in a march and delivery of a petition to Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, demanding that the British royal family rewild their land. Photo: Reuters Environmental campaigners take part in a march and delivery of a petition to Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, demanding that the British royal family rewild their land. Photo: Reuters
Environmental campaigners take part in a march and delivery of a petition to Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, demanding that the British royal family rewild their land. Photo: Reuters
Rewild your lands ma’am, campaigners urge Britain’s Queen Elizabeth before COP26 summit

  • Chris Packham, a well-known conservationist, along with several hundred children marched to Buckingham Palace to deliver a petition signed by 100,000 people
  • The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are among royals who will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November

Updated: 12:35am, 10 Oct, 2021

