Environmental campaigners take part in a march and delivery of a petition to Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, demanding that the British royal family rewild their land. Photo: Reuters
Rewild your lands ma’am, campaigners urge Britain’s Queen Elizabeth before COP26 summit
- Chris Packham, a well-known conservationist, along with several hundred children marched to Buckingham Palace to deliver a petition signed by 100,000 people
- The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are among royals who will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November
Topic | Britain
