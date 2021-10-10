Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his wife Monika Babisova in Prague, Czech Republic on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Czech billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis wins vote but falls short of majority
- Preliminary results showed Babis’ ANO party came first with 28 per cent of the vote, despite accusations of financial impropriety
- A potential partner for ANO could be the far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement led by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura
Topic | European Union
