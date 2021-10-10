A woman looks at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in eruption in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
New river of lava threatens more buildings on La Palma following volcanic eruption
- Authorities said the new lava flow is within the area that was hastily evacuated following the September 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee
- The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight gave birth to a new lava stream that started to flow toward the western shore of the island to the ocean
Topic | Spain
A woman looks at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in eruption in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE