World /  Europe

Austria’s Sebastian Kurz steps down as chancellor amid corruption claims

  • Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, reiterating on Saturday that allegations against him were ‘false’
  • Kurz said he would nominate Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as the new chancellor

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:26am, 10 Oct, 2021

