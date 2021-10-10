Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the Covid-19 health pass in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Thousands protest in Rome against extension of coronavirus health pass to workplaces
- The health pass has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events and restaurants since August
- Three weeks ago the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that the scheme would be extended to all places of work from October 15
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
