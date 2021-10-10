Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman arrives at the military hospital in Prague on Sunday. Photo: AP
President Milos Zeman in intensive care as Czech Republic faces post-election uncertainty
- The 77-year-old was taken to a military hospital a day after his ally Andrej Babis narrowly lost the general election
- Zeman plays a key role in nominating the future prime minister
Topic | European Union
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman arrives at the military hospital in Prague on Sunday. Photo: AP