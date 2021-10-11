The Beatles from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon. Photo: AP The Beatles from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon. Photo: AP
The Beatles from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon. Photo: AP
Paul McCartney: John Lennon was responsible for Beatles break-up

  • Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles
  • McCartney expressed sadness over the break-up, saying the group was still making ‘pretty good stuff’

Associated Press
Updated: 4:10am, 11 Oct, 2021

