People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands march in cities across Poland, calling for the country to remain in the EU
- Demonstrators gathered in Warsaw, Danzig, Poznan, Szczecin, Krakow and many other cities waving Polish and EU flags
- The country’s Constitutional Court recently ruled that certain elements of EU law violate the Polish Constitution, giving national law precedence over EU law
