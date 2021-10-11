People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Poland
World /  Europe

Thousands march in cities across Poland, calling for the country to remain in the EU

  • Demonstrators gathered in Warsaw, Danzig, Poznan, Szczecin, Krakow and many other cities waving Polish and EU flags
  • The country’s Constitutional Court recently ruled that certain elements of EU law violate the Polish Constitution, giving national law precedence over EU law

Topic |   Poland
dpa
dpa

Updated: 5:36am, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
People take part in a rally in support of Poland’s membership in the European Union in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE