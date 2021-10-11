Alexander Schallenberg was the foreign minister under Sebastian Kurz. Photo: EPA-EFE Alexander Schallenberg was the foreign minister under Sebastian Kurz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Austria’s Alexander Schallenberg becomes new leader as graft crisis engulfs Sebastian Kurz

  • Schallenberg, a top diplomat, was sworn in on Monday by President Alexander Van der Bellen
  • According to press reports, Kurz himself contacted Schallenberg at 3am on Saturday morning to inform him that he would be his successor

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:19pm, 11 Oct, 2021

