Alexander Schallenberg was the foreign minister under Sebastian Kurz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Austria’s Alexander Schallenberg becomes new leader as graft crisis engulfs Sebastian Kurz
- Schallenberg, a top diplomat, was sworn in on Monday by President Alexander Van der Bellen
- According to press reports, Kurz himself contacted Schallenberg at 3am on Saturday morning to inform him that he would be his successor
Topic | Austria
Alexander Schallenberg was the foreign minister under Sebastian Kurz. Photo: EPA-EFE