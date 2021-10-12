A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Kuwait City. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO experts back 3rd vaccine shots for people with weak immune systems
- The recommendation is based on evidence that breakthrough infections are ‘highly disproportionately represented by those people’
- The panel also recommended that people over 60 receive an additional dose of the shots made by China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac some 1 to 3 months after completing their schedule
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
