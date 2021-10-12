One of the lava streams carrying massive block stones after a cone collapsed in the north side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Monday. Photo: Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME-CSIC) / AFP
Lava from La Palma volcano burns cement plant, prompting lockdown
- Residents in the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane were instructed to remain indoors and to shut their windows to avoid inhaling toxic fumes
- The area affected by the lava in the eruption that began on September 19 has expanded 10 per cent overnight, reaching nearly 600 hectares
Topic | Spain
