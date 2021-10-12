Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan in Rome on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Moderna has no plans to share its Covid-19 vaccine recipe
- Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan said scaling up the US-based company’s own production is the best way to increase the global supply
- Afeyan also reiterated a pledge Moderna made a year ago not to enforce patent infringement on anyone else making a coronavirus vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan in Rome on Monday. Photo: AP