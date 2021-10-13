Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth in public with walking stick for first time in 17 years
- The British monarch, 95, was last photographed using a cane after undergoing a knee operation in 2004
- The queen has generally been in good health, and her office did not give a reason for her using a stick when she attended a church service at Westminster Abbey
Topic | Royalty
