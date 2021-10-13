Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, has not made any comments on the matter, and little is known of her personal life. Photo: Reuters
Gay marriage possible for Dutch monarch, prime minister says
- Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia will be able to marry a person of any gender without giving up her right to the throne
- The PM said, however, that it was not yet clear how gay marriage would affect later succession of a royal couple’s children
Topic | Royalty
