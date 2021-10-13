Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Photo: Reuters
Britain hopes to join CPTPP in 2022, has no date yet for trade pact with US
- Both Britain and the US want a free-trade deal, but there is no timetable yet for talks, says the UK trade minister
- Britain sees the CPTPP as a way to lock in market access and gain influence in a region increasingly dominated by China
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Photo: Reuters